21 May 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Tourism Sector Review

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Apolinari Tairo

Tanzania will review its 1999 Tourism Policy to attract more private companies to invest in tourism, especially in the southern part of the country, which teems with wildlife, beaches, historical sites and geological features.

The sector has been depending mostly on wildlife, but now the government and other stakeholders are proposing an expansion to include conference and meeting tourism to ensure that visitors also tour attractions in the Southern Circuit and Lake Victoria Zone.

The Tanzania Tourist Board managing director Devota Mdachi told The EastAfrican that the board is working hard to attract international conferences to Tanzania, an idea that banks on the hotels available in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Arusha.

The Ministry of Tourism will also establish a Tanzania National Convention Bureau to oversee the development.

Currency earner

"Our target is to build meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism for large groups," Ms Mdachi told The EastAfrican.

Tourism is Tanzania's leading foreign currency earner and a key economic sector accounting for 25 per cent of its revenues. The country earned $2.2 billion from 1.3 million tourists who visited in 2017.

Tanzania

Tips for boosting Africa's peace... From ex-presidents Mkapa, Mbeki and Mohamud

Former presidents Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania, Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, said in… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.