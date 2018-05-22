Ethiopia: NIB Inaugurates Building in Dukem

Nib International Bank (NIB) inaugurates its newly built five-story mixed-use building in Dukem, Oromia Regional State. The Bank has invested 64 million Br for the construction of the building, which took two years.

The new building has different facilities including offices, shops, guest house, café and a bank. Dukem is known for the Chinese built Eastern Industrial Zone.

Starting from 2014 NIB have been constructing buildings in Addis Ababa and regional states for banking and another purpose. The bank is currently constructing buildings in Hawassa, Wolqite and Hosanna. It is building a 37-storey headquarters around Sengatera in Addis Abeba