19 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Tourism Fetches U.S.$2.8 Billion in Three Quarters

Ethiopia has generated 2.8 billion dollars from tourists that have visited the nation in the first three-quarters of this fiscal year. It is three-fourths of the target that was put forth by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MoCT).

The nation has had 1.2 million tourists, where 756,758 of them were on a leisure visit.

The major reason given for the shortfall from the target was instability in regional states, according to Gezahegn Abate, public and international relations directorate at the Ministry. The Ministry was working to increase the number of tourists by up to a million for the past three years.

To develop the tourism industry, it is crucial to improve infrastructure and accommodation in order to attract tourists, according to Gezahegn. At the end of this budget year, the Ministry expects to generate 4.5 billion dollars.

