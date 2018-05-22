Ethiopia: Diyuan Ceramic Attains Its First Export

Diyuan Ceramic Plc, a Chinese company, located inside the Eastern Industry Zone in Dukem, Oromia Regional State shipped its first consignment of ceramics to Somaliland.

The company has been in business for two years and had been supplying its products to the local market only.

Diyuan has been promoting its products and was looking for a potential market in neighbouring countries like Somaliland, Djibouti, Kenya and Sudan for a few months, according to William Meng, sales & account manager to the company.

"We have received an order from these countries worth one million dollars," said Meng.

The industry was established in 2016 with a capital of 218 million dollars.