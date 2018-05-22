19 May 2018

Ethiopia: Dangote Losses Manager to a Gunmen Attack

Deep Kamara, country manager of Dangote Industries Ethiopia Plc, was assassinated by gunmen along with his secretary Beakal Alelegn and his driver Tsegaye Gidey.

Kamara and his co-worker were attacked last Wednesday in the restive Oromia Regional State while returning to Addis Abeba from the company's plant located in West Shoa Zone, Adaberga wereda, near Mugher town, 85Km west of the capital.

The killers were not captured or identify by the police yet.

However, the National Defense Force, Federal Police and Oromia Police Commission disclosed that they are looking for the assassinators.

Before assuming his position at Dangote's Ethiopia branch two years ago, Kamara used to work in a mining company in Mozambique.

"We will work closely and cooperate with the Dangote Group to help the enterprise cope up with this tragedy and continue to realise its vision," reads a statement from the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

