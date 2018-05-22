Ethiopia: Southern Region Generates 6b Br Tax Revenue

The Southern Nations, Nationalities & Peoples' Regional (SNNPR) State has collected 6.15 Br in tax revenues in the first nine months of the first fiscal year. The region had aimed for 10.23 billion Br revenue, having accomplished 60.1pc of its goal.

The authority has beaten last year's performance though, where 1.42 billion Br less was collected in the same period. The higher revenue has been attributed to better tax collection systems as well as awareness creation programs in the region, according to the tax authorities.

It was also stated that there are still challenges with tax avoidance such as refusing to issue receipts to customers.

Within the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) has been able to collect 133.5 billion Br. It plans to collect 230 billion Br by the end of the year.