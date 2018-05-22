Ethiopia: Telecom Users Hit 66.2 Million

The number of Ethio telecom's customers has reached 66.2 million during the third quarter of the current fiscal year showing a 17pc growth, according to the Ethio telecom.

The company reports that 64.4 million of its customers are mobile phone subscribers, and 1.2 million are fixed line users. The company's internet service users have also reached 16 million.

The company targeted to earn 29.9 billion Br by the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year but earned 27.8 billion Br, which is 93pc of the target. The state monopoly has introduced 19 new services during the period, a shortfall from its plan of launching 26 new products.