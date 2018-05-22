Ethiopia: Extractive Industries GDP Contribution Reaches 0.7pc

The contribution of extractive industries to the country's economy has reached 5.7 billion Br which is 0.7pc of the GDP, according to a recent release of the Central Statistical Agency (CSA).

Export earnings of the country from minerals was 310.6 million dollars, which were 10.8pc of the total export revenue of the nation, according to a data from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) and the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA). The industries have opened employment opportunity for 0.01pc of the population by hiring 4,075 people.

The total revenues received from the extractive sector was 1.4 billion Br in 2014/15. ERCA accounted for 77pc of the total revenue stream generated by the sector, followed by Ministry of Mines Petroleum & Natural Gas and Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation, accounting respectively for 16.7pc and 2.1pc of total extractive industry revenues.