19 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Extractive Industries GDP Contribution Reaches 0.7pc

Tagged:

Related Topics

The contribution of extractive industries to the country's economy has reached 5.7 billion Br which is 0.7pc of the GDP, according to a recent release of the Central Statistical Agency (CSA).

Export earnings of the country from minerals was 310.6 million dollars, which were 10.8pc of the total export revenue of the nation, according to a data from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) and the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA). The industries have opened employment opportunity for 0.01pc of the population by hiring 4,075 people.

The total revenues received from the extractive sector was 1.4 billion Br in 2014/15. ERCA accounted for 77pc of the total revenue stream generated by the sector, followed by Ministry of Mines Petroleum & Natural Gas and Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation, accounting respectively for 16.7pc and 2.1pc of total extractive industry revenues.

Ethiopia

What's Behind U.S. Secretary Pompeo's Calls to African Leaders?

Less then a month after taking office as U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo spoke by telephone last week to four… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.