Africa: Dar Hosts African Leadership Forum

Photo: UONGOZI Institute

Former presidents Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania, Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

Dar es Salaam — The African leadership forum met here on Thursday, May 17, 2018, to discuss peace in Somalia and DR Congo and give recommendations on ending conflicts.

The theme of the event was 'Africa in the Global Peace and Security Architecture'.

The event was a continuation of a similar event held in Johannesburg in August 2017.

The follow-up event was convened by former President Benjamin Mkapa and attended by former ex-presidents Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia as well as participants from regional and international organisations.

The forum encouraged African leaders to address a number of challenges and strength institutions tasked with peace and security matters.