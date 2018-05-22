Tanzania: Case Facing School Owner Pushed Back

Arusha — More prosecution witnesses are to be summoned in a case facing the owner of Lucky Vincent School of Arusha over tragic deaths of 32 pupils and three staff last year.

Last week, the case was adjourned to June 19 by the Arumeru District Court magistrate, Mr Bernard Mganga, who said more witnesses ought to be summoned to give evidence.

The school owner, Mr Innocent Mushi, and his deputy head master, Mr Longino Nkana, were arraigned over the deaths that occurred after a bus accident in Kiratu on May 6.

Charges against the duo revolve around the state of the ill-fated minibus, a Coaster with registration number T871 BYS, which plunged into a valley and left the entire nation grieving.

The vehicle did not have an insurance cover, according to some witnesses who testified last week.

Those who have testified included the former branch manager of the Zanzibar Insurance Company in Arusha, Mr Mohamed Matumula and the then regional Traffic Police Commandant, Mr Nuru Suleiman.

Others included a senior officials of the Surface and Marine Transport Authority (Sumatra) Allen Mwanri, a labour officer Wilfred Mdumi and one corporal Hamad from the traffic police in Karatu.

Charges facing the school owner and the deputy headmaster also include overloading the vehicle, a 25-seater Mitsubishi Rosa which took the pupils were on an academic trip to Karatu.

The Zanzibar Insurance Company official told the court last week that the insurance cover for the ill-fated vehicle had expired by the time the accident took place on May 6th, 2017.

He further claimed that it was licensed as a passenger service vehicle (PSV and not as a school bus and was to ply the Arusha- Mererani route.

"We have no records of Lucky Vincent school having insured the said vehicle", he said, adding that there was no change either on the insurance card and sticker.

The case has dragged in the court since last year.