Zimbabwe: Delta Donates Arts Equipment to Child Care Centre

Delta Corporation Limited recently donated recreational material worth $5 000 to Chiedza Child Care Centre, a local non-Governmental organisation that supports children affected by HIV and Aids.

The corporate donated musical instruments, traditional dance attires, shoes and school uniforms.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Delta corporate affairs executive Patricia Kudzai Murambinda said the donation is part of the company's social responsibility initiative.

"As Delta, we have been touched by the story of the children at this care centre because most of them come from families affected by HIV and AIDS related matters.

"This is part of our social corporate responsibility initiative as we try to grow communities," said Murambinda. She said the child care centre has also benefited from its previous programmes that saw Delta investing in solar equipment, building classroom blocks as well as drilling a borehole.

"We also invested in a solar equipment to provide electricity for the administration in 2013. This was expanded to include classrooms in 2014 and a borehole in 2015," she said.

Chiedza childcare students entertained their guests through music, dance and drama. Chiedza Child Care Centre director Spiwe Chakawa applauded the corporation's kind gesture which she said is going to help the children in expressing themselves.

"We are really going to benefit from this donation in terms of development. We want to appreciate this gesture because it is going to develop our children in terms of cycle social support," she said.