22 May 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Senegal: Mohamed Mbougar Is the Youngest Winner of 2018 World Literature Prize

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: ThisisAfrica
Mohamed Mbougar (28), is the youngest winner of the 2018 World Literature Prize. The Senegalese writer was awarded the prize for his book Silence of the Heart which was published by Présence Africaine.
By Socrates Mbamalu

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is a young Senegalese writer who is making huge strides in the francophone literary world. Earlier this year he was awarded the French Voices Awards for his debut novel Terre Ceinte (Earth Girdle). He has been awarded the 2018 World Literature Prize for his book Silence of the Heart, becoming the prize's youngest winner.

Mohamed Mbougar (28), is the youngest winner of the 2018 World Literature Prize. The Senegalese writer was awarded the prize for his book Silence of the Heart which was published by Présence Africaine.

The French Development Agency (AFD) created the World Literature Prize and the International World Literature Prize in 2014. The award comes with a €3,000 cash prize. Icelandic writer Einar Mar Gudmundsson won the International World Literature Prize for his novel The Kings of Iceland.

The literary divide on the continent is wide due to the division between Anglophone and Francophone literary communities. Once in a while we get to know what happens in the francophone literary space.

Mbougar won the 2017 French Voices Awards for his debut novel Terre Ceinte (Earth Girdle). He was presented with the award in February this year. The young Senegalese writer joined the ranks of writers such as Alain Mabanckou, Fiston Mwanza Mujila, Scholastique Mukasonga, Yasmina Khadra, Léonora Miano, and Abdourahman A. Waberi.

Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was awarded the prize for his book Silence of the Heart which was published by Présence Africaine. Photo: Facebook/Mbougar Sarr

Mbougar is a young star in the francophone literary scene. At the age of 24, he had already won the Ahmadou-Kourouma prize at the African Book Fair in Geneva for his first novel Terre Ceinte. In 2015 his debut won the Grand Prix of the Metis novel, a French literary prize worth €5000.

Mbougar whose favourite authors include Sembene Ousmane, Felwine Sarr, Leopold Senghor and Albert Camus, started writing seriously when he was 16. His first novel was triggered by the 2012 stoning of a Malian girl and a young man for living together without being married.

The young Senegalese writer continues to take huge strides in the literary world. Hopefully his books will be translated to English.

Senegal

How Will African Teams Perform At Next Month's FIFA Soccer World Cup?

Five African teams have qualified for the World Cup this year, and with the tournament fast approaching, everyone is… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.