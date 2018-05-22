22 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 78-Year-Old Man Killed Over Claims of Love Affair

By Fadhili Fredrick

A 78-year-old man was hacked to death Monday night by unknown people over claims he was having an affair with someone else's girlfriend.

Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said three people on a motorcycle descended on the man's house and killed him. It's alleged he was having an affair with one of the men's the girlfriend.

"They killed the old man because they suspected him to be in a relationship with a girl claimed to be a lover of one of the killers," he said.

The incident took place at around 10pm in Baakande village, Shirazi location in Msambweni sub-county.

RED-HANDED

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was also beaten to death by an angry mob after he was accused of stealing from a neighbour's shop.

According to witnesses, the old man was caught red-handed stealing from a shop in Dzendereni village, Kinango sub-county.

The residents clobbered him to death.

Mr Ngumo warned locals against taking law in their own hands, telling them to hand the culprits to relevant authorities.

The man's body was taken to Kinango Hospital mortuary.

