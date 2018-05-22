Kenya: 2 Feared Dead, 4 Missing as Pastoralists Clash in Isiolo

Two people are feared dead and four missing after two rival pastoralist communities clashed in Isiolo County on Monday night.

Tension was high in Lotik, Loruko, Attan, Alamach, Emegen and Ngaremara areas on Tuesday morning following fierce gunfire between the two groups.

300 CATTLE

The pastoralists took up arms after armed bandits raided Loruko village Monday night and stole more than 300 cattle.

Villagers have fled their homes, fearing for their lives, as learning was paralysed in six schools.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Oda on Tuesday told the Nation that they feared the four missing persons could have drowned at Ewaso Ngiro River.

Villagers said they spotted their missing kin running towards the river after Loruko village was raided by bandits.

A woman from Loruko village was shot in the legs during the raid and is currently receiving treatment at Isiolo Level Four Hospital.

Top security officers from Isiolo held several meetings on Tuesday morning, with Isiolo Police Commander Manase Musyoka saying he would issue a media brief once the operation to restore calm is over.

“It is unacceptable that over 40 bandits could organise a raid on their neighbours and hide stolen animals within a radius of less than 15Km from the central police station,” said Mr Oda.

“The large number of illegal firearms and unregulated government arms given to home guards in central division is a big threat to the security of our residents and property.”

SHOT DEAD

He asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to direct chiefs to identify culprits and bring them to book.

The deceased were shot dead in Lotik and Alamach areas.

Following the tension, learning was paralysed in six schools— including Attan, Shambani, Kiwanja, Emegen, Ngaremara and Ngaremara Girls Secondary.

The MP condemned the clashes, saying enough security should be provided to teachers and pupils to minimise disruption of learning.

To restore normalcy, Mr Oda asked top county security officers to deploy police to Loruko to protect residents.

The lawmaker also called for disarmament and audit of all national police reservists to weed out bad elements.

Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile also condemned the attacks and urged calm.

A security operation was under way on Tuesday afternoon to search the missing persons and stolen animals.