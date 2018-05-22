Kenya: Oil Drained as Garbage Blamed for Derailment in Kibarani

Environmental experts are decanting two tanker wagons to ensure there is no further risk of fire in Kibarani where a train ferrying petrol from Mombasa to Nairobi derailed.

Maritime and Shipping Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu told the Nation disaster management and security teams are in Kibarani to access the situation.

She said a rail mounted crane is expected to arrive for recovery to start Tuesday.

"The process may take the whole day. But the area was cleared last night and the road opened. Decanting of the fuel was completed at 3am on Monday. Two wagons couldn't be decanted fully but this is being done now to ensure there is no further risk of fire," she said.

CLEAN UP

The PS said Mombasa County government has agreed to stop dumping in the area following intervention by National Environmental Management Authority and county commissioner.

She said Kenya Railways has cleaned up the site and Nema will inspect it and make a decision.

The incident which completely cut off Mombasa island from the mainland on Mombasa-Nairobi highway inconvenienced hundreds of passengers and tourists using the SGR train and those who were catching their flights at Moi International Airport.

The accident also saw public service and commercial vehicles incur huge losses.

The national government opened the road inside the port of Mombasa for emergency cases and passengers going to the airport and the SGR station.

3,000 LITRES

On Monday, the disaster management team, Mombasa county government officials and a team of oil contingency plan players met to deliberate on the garbage menace in the dumpsite that sometimes covers the railway track.

"There was a meeting between the team and county on the garbage issue. The technical team is on the ground working on the track. Police are there to provide security," the PS confirmed.

Environment experts have linked garbage at Kibarani dumpsite to the derailment of the 16-wagon train carrying fuel which spilled 3,000 litres of petrol on Saturday night.

Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina said investigations regarding the derailment are ongoing. He however insisted that there was no foul play.

But Mr Maina said the garbage is a contributing factor to the derailment.

EYESORE

"We had already brought this to the attention of the county government. But foul play has been ruled out. Losses will be quantified as part of the investigations. Decanting is complete with only small amounts of fuel remaining as it is difficult to everything," said Mr Maina.

Kibarani dumpsite has been a major headache for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho prompting its closure. Tourism players have been pleading with the governor to shut down the dumpsite which is an eyesore.

Kibarani which is the oldest and largest dumpsite in the region is is expected to be relocated to Mwakirunge in June.

FLIGHT PATH

However, Mwakirunge, which is located about 20 kilometers from Mombasa, is on flight path.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says the dumpsite should be 13 kilometres away from flight paths, but Mwakirunge is 12.9km away meaning 100 metres is within the flight path.

Moi International Airport manager Walter Agong told the Nation the facility had raised concern over this crisis.