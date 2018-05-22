Kenya: Okiya Omtatah Sues JSC and AG Kariuki Over Tribunals

Activist Okiya Omtatah wants the High Court to compel the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to take charge of all tribunals.

In his application, Mr Omtatah argues that currently, there are several tribunals operating differently, and that most of them have members who are predominantly appointed by the executive.

'PUBLIC INTEREST'

"This matter is filed in the public interest to ensure access to justice for users of the tribunal system in Kenya," Mr Omtatah said.

He argued that the Executive continues to treat tribunals as its integral part, hence undermining the independence of the Judiciary.

In the Constitution, tribunals are treated as subordinate courts.

The activist claims there is no equal justice before tribunals since some operate as part of government ministries, departments and agencies while others conduct their businesses as independent quasi-judicial bodies.

Mr Omtatah, therefore, wants JSC compelled to reconstitute all tribunals.

In the case filed in Nairobi, he has also sued the Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki while Katiba institute is listed as an interested party.