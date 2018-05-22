22 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okiya Omtatah Sues JSC and AG Kariuki Over Tribunals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

Activist Okiya Omtatah wants the High Court to compel the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to take charge of all tribunals.

In his application, Mr Omtatah argues that currently, there are several tribunals operating differently, and that most of them have members who are predominantly appointed by the executive.

'PUBLIC INTEREST'

"This matter is filed in the public interest to ensure access to justice for users of the tribunal system in Kenya," Mr Omtatah said.

He argued that the Executive continues to treat tribunals as its integral part, hence undermining the independence of the Judiciary.

In the Constitution, tribunals are treated as subordinate courts.

The activist claims there is no equal justice before tribunals since some operate as part of government ministries, departments and agencies while others conduct their businesses as independent quasi-judicial bodies.

Mr Omtatah, therefore, wants JSC compelled to reconstitute all tribunals.

In the case filed in Nairobi, he has also sued the Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki while Katiba institute is listed as an interested party.

Kenya

After 30 Years, Justice for Airman

A long, long time ago, in 1976 to be exact, John Muruge Mbogo joined the Kenya armed forces and was detailed to serve… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.