Namibia, UK Missions Stone-Silent On Royal Honeymoon

Windhoek — The high commissions of Namibia and the UK were yesterday reluctant to comment on the rumoured plans by newly-weds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend part of their honeymoon in Namibia.

Steve Katjiuanjo, Namibia's high commission to the UK, yesterday said: "Unfortunately, it will not be possible for the mission to comment until such time that it is formally notified on the matter."

Similarly, the UK high commission in Windhoek referred New Era to Buckingham Palace, the London residence and administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

Harry, who is understood to have been to Namibia three times - in 2006, 2008 and 2015 - is said to have convinced his then fiancée, Suits actor Markle, to come to Namibia for their honeymoon. The couple, who have been in even greater limelight after their wedding Saturday, are said to love the fact that Namibia is one of the least densely populated areas in the world, therefore guaranteeing plenty of privacy.

UK newspaper, The Sun, reported in April that Harry is a big fan of Namibia - after spending time here with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in 2006, as part of the army in 2008 and working in conservation in 2015.

The newspaper reports further that the couple are booked in, amongst others, at the Hoanib Valley Camp in Kaokoland, an area home to a host of unique wildlife, which is understood to be a major draw for the prince, who is passionate about conservation.