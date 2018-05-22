Tanzania: Sugu Advocates for Prisoners After Gaining Jail Experience

Dodoma — Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) has advocated for prisoner's rights in Parliament on Tuesday morning, raising concerns regarding transportation hurdles that prisoners face.

Mr Mbilinyi, also known as Sugu, who was released from jail early this month cited an incident whereby prison officials handcuffed inmates as they walked along the streets on their way to court.

"That is not fair, and unsafe for both the prison officials and the inmates. What if the accused are say, accused of robbery and the prison guards take matters in their own hands... ," he questioned, adding that this could be a case of extrajudicial killings.

"Thank you Mr Sugu for advocating for prisons," said the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai.

"I thank you for asking a question from experience. That was a good example and we take note of your advice," said the Home Affairs minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as he responded.