22 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sugu Advocates for Prisoners After Gaining Jail Experience

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Citizen
Chadema's Mbeya Urban MP Joseph 'Sagu' Mbilinyi.
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) has advocated for prisoner's rights in Parliament on Tuesday morning, raising concerns regarding transportation hurdles that prisoners face.

Mr Mbilinyi, also known as Sugu, who was released from jail early this month cited an incident whereby prison officials handcuffed inmates as they walked along the streets on their way to court.

"That is not fair, and unsafe for both the prison officials and the inmates. What if the accused are say, accused of robbery and the prison guards take matters in their own hands... ," he questioned, adding that this could be a case of extrajudicial killings.

"Thank you Mr Sugu for advocating for prisons," said the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai.

"I thank you for asking a question from experience. That was a good example and we take note of your advice," said the Home Affairs minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as he responded.

More on This

Five Issues 'Sugu' Takes to Parliament From Prison

Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament Joseph Mbilinyi, popularly known as Sugu, (Chadema) is expected to attend the ongoing… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.