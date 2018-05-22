Nigeria: The Guardian to Host 2018 SME Economy Conference, Award

The 2018 Annual Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Economy Conference and Award has been scheduled to hold in Lagos.The event, which is organised by Emvirtue would be hosted by The Guardian.

The two-day event would hold from September 22 to 23, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.The conference, which is tagged: "Tech, Governance and Funding" will feature exhibition, and is expected to showcase the biggest SME Award in the country.

According to Emvirtue's Emmanuel Ezima, the award ceremony was instituted to recognise what the SMEs have been doing to move the Nigerian economy forward.It is also to appreciate the corporate organisations, government institutions and political leaders who have been supporting the brands.

The award categories would be announced in the days ahead, as nominations will be opened to the general public across different industries and sectors. Shortlisted nominees would be announced in due course, while the winners would be selected through voting.

The award winners would be endowed with a N1million prize. Also, an endowment to be named after the sponsor, would be opened for any interested organisation, agency or individual.