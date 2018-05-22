Tanzania: Traditional Birth Attendants in Arusha Ready to Lay Down Tools

Arusha — Traditional birth attendants (TBAs) in Arumeru district have vowed to leave the delicate job to trained birth attendants.

Instead they want to engage in other activities, including income generation projects because they support infants to be delivered only in hospitals and vetted health facilities.

Ms Macrine Rumanyika, a gender and human rights activist said this during the launching of free medical tests for women at Nduruma health centre recently.

She said that up to 700 TBAs in the vast district have been sensitized on the dangers of deliveries at homes and that they have become supportive against the practice.

Awareness creation workshops have been conducted by various non-government organizations (NGOs) in various wards since 2005 in collaboration with the health department.

According to her, deliveries at homes risked the health of both the mother and the newly-born and recommended that only the hospitals should handle deliveries to save lives.

She could not give statistics but said the use of hospitals and health centres for deliveries among the pastoralist communities has reduced maternal and child deaths.

"The old women who used to serve as birth attendants in the villages have now become our good ambassadors in the fight against deliveries at homes", Ms Rumanyika pointed out.

She added that NGOs operating in the area are now striving to look for alternative sources of income for the former captains of home deliveries.

Some of them have been presented with dairy livestock while others have been enabled to embark on other house-level income generation projects.

Speaking during the event, the district medical doctor Peter Mboya said besides home deliveries of infants, the society should do away with female genital mutilation (FGM).

FGM is rampant in the northern regions, especially among the nomadic pastoralists and has health hazards to women and young girls.