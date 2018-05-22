Dar es Salaam — Three people have died and two others injured in a car accident, which occurred on Monday at Chalinze in Coast region.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, the doctor on duty at Msoga Health Centre, Dr Nelson Luoga, confirmed that they received three dead bodies while two others were seriously injured.

He named those injured as Mr Godfrey Kilolo and Mr Precious Chuwa, saying he could not immediately establish the identities of the dead bodies.

"We understand that they were government officers, but it was difficult to immediately establish their identities and the ministry or departments where they work," he said via telephone.

According to reports on various social media, the accident involved Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) officers who were travelling to Dodoma to discharge their duties.

Dr Luoga said the accident happened at around 5:30pm at Mtelela area along the Chalinze-Bagamoyo Highway and that the victims were received at the hospital around 6pm.

"After providing the casualties with first aid, the injured and bodies of the dead were taken to Tumbi Hospital in Kibaha. They will, however, be transferred to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)," he said.