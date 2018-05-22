Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Commits to Paris Climate Agreement

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam is among the nine African megacities that have revealed their commitment to bold climate action and pledged to deliver on their share of the Paris Agreement

The commitments were made last week in Lagos, Nigeria at the launch of the C40Climate Action Planning Africa Programme.

Apart from Dar es Salaam, other African cities committed to the agreement are Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Cape Town (South Africa), Dakar (Senegal), Durban (South Africa), Johannesburg (South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria), and Tshwane/Pretoria (South Africa). According to a statement from C40's Climate Action Planning Africa, the launch was attended by the Governor of Lagos, Mr AkinwunmiAmbode, Mayor of Accra Mohammed AdjeiSowah, Mark Watts, the Executive Director of C40 Cities and senior city representatives of the participating cities.

C40's Climate Action Planning Africa Programme will provide direct support to the nine cities in developing unprecedented, robust and evidence-based long-term climate action plans that align with the ambitious objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The support will include a dedicated city advisor based in each city, a series of workshops, and access to expert technical advice as needed.

Nairobi and Abidjan have also joined the programme and are expected to submit their climate action commitments soon.

The C40 Climate Action Planning Africa Programme is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) supports this initiative on the basis of a decision adopted by the German Bundestag.

Mr Adjei Sowah said the realities of climate change and its effects on the people's collective survival and ability to thrive are being realised by all. "Our citizens are becoming more aware of these impacts, and we cannot ignore the implications of what will befall us if we do not act now," he said. He said a business-as-usual approach to the quest for socio-economic development will not aid in addressing the threat of climate change.

Part of the actions needed is the creation of a vision that embodies passion to plan and implement initiatives that mitigate the negative effects. He said Lagos has given them the opportunity to come together as African cities leading the way to interpret the Paris Agreement for the understanding of every man, woman and child in the local communities.

He added that there is more beyond this meeting; and those are thethings we must prepare to address"

"Cities in Africa are the fastest growing anywhere in the world," said

Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris & Chair of C40.

"The commitment of these nine mayors to bold climate leadership willdeliver a sustainable future for these dynamic, and outward lookingcities. It once again proves that cities are getting the job done andconcretely delivering on the Paris Agreement to secure a bright futurefor all our citizens." She said.