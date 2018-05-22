22 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Address Insurance Rot

Tagged:

Related Topics

The rot that the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed in the billing system at Muhimbili National Hospital - the country's biggest referral health facility - is just the tip of an iceberg. In fact, it is simply a microcosm of the bigger problem of fraudulent health insurance claims that has, for a long time now, been undermining the government's efforts to achieving universal health coverage.

According to the CAG report for 2016/17, insurance firms rejected claims amounting to Sh1.86 billion from Muhimbili, ostensibly due to shenanigans by hospital staff involved in billing. There is a sickening tendency by these professional fraudsters within our hospitals to take advantage of the lack of a proper follow-up system to blow patients' bills out of proportion.

Too many hapless victims are being billed for procedures they did not go through. This undermines the performance of health insurance firms, and in the event that this is detected, jeopardises the hospital's revenue stream. The CAG is, therefore, right that the authorities need to get to the bottom of this. It's not just at Muhimbili. This endemic culture of preying on the hard-earned monies belonging to Tanzanians should not be tolerated.

We urge the authorities to ensure that it prosecutes these fraudsters so as to deter others. Those found guilty of stealing public money through fraud must also pay back what they have taken. The only way the country can eradicate the culture of corruption is if we enhanced the punishment for guilty parties.

Tanzania

Tanzania to Spend Over U.S.$430,000 to Upgrade Road With Oil Pipeline From Uganda

The government has allocated Sh1 billion to upgrade Handeni - Singida road through Chemba to the tarmac level. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.