Tanzania: Address Insurance Rot

The rot that the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed in the billing system at Muhimbili National Hospital - the country's biggest referral health facility - is just the tip of an iceberg. In fact, it is simply a microcosm of the bigger problem of fraudulent health insurance claims that has, for a long time now, been undermining the government's efforts to achieving universal health coverage.

According to the CAG report for 2016/17, insurance firms rejected claims amounting to Sh1.86 billion from Muhimbili, ostensibly due to shenanigans by hospital staff involved in billing. There is a sickening tendency by these professional fraudsters within our hospitals to take advantage of the lack of a proper follow-up system to blow patients' bills out of proportion.

Too many hapless victims are being billed for procedures they did not go through. This undermines the performance of health insurance firms, and in the event that this is detected, jeopardises the hospital's revenue stream. The CAG is, therefore, right that the authorities need to get to the bottom of this. It's not just at Muhimbili. This endemic culture of preying on the hard-earned monies belonging to Tanzanians should not be tolerated.

We urge the authorities to ensure that it prosecutes these fraudsters so as to deter others. Those found guilty of stealing public money through fraud must also pay back what they have taken. The only way the country can eradicate the culture of corruption is if we enhanced the punishment for guilty parties.