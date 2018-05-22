Nigeria: Army, Other Security Agencies Patrol South East Cities On Show of Force

Apparently miffed by the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to disrupt a summit by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on restructuring yesterday in Awka, Anambra State, the Nigeria Army yesterday conducted operation show of force in Enugu, Enugu State and Owerri, Imo State.

The 82 Division Troops in Enugu and other security agencies were involved in the operation which they described as "a massive show of force in Enugu and Owerri."

A statement signed by the Deputy Director of the Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said that, "Troops of the 82 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies conducted a massive, flamboyant show of force in Enugu and Owerri cities and environs."

According to Musa, "The exercise started in the early hours of today,(at about 6:30 am to about 2:45pm) yesterday in the two capital cities of Enugu and Owerri respectively.

"The show of force was conducted round the major flash points and strategic areas of Enugu city and environs such as Coal Camp, Emene,Ike,New Market, Independence Layout, New Haven, Trans Ekulu, Awkunanaw, Enugu-Abakaliki road, Enugu-Portharcourt express way among others.

"While in Imo State, troops of 34 Brigade and other agencies moved round the general areas of Heroes Square, 2nd Ward Avenue,New Owerri, Amakoya, Egbu and Orlu roads. Others include Owerri -Onitsha, Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri -Ohaji Egbema roads."