22 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Revenue Authorityrecognises 17,600 Morogoro Traders

By Lilian Lucas

Morogoro — The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has recognised 17,601informal traders from 1,851 groups in Morogoro Region.

It has registered 143 of them, TRA Commissioner General Charles Kichere said yesterday during the launch of the registration of informal groups of businesses and the issuance of identification cards to them here.

According to Mr Kichere, TRA trained 473 groups with 2,324 members.

TRA presented identification cards to 361 traders.

Mr Kichere explained that all traders were supposed to be registered so that they could be recognised to help them get loans from financial institutions and that TRA would educate them over tax issues.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner Steven Kebwe said tax payment was the obligation of everyone for the government to have funds to undertake various projects such as those on infrastructure.

