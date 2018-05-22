22 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Lands Top UN Job

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres, has appointed Joyce Msuya of Tanzania as Deputy Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme in Nairobi.

Ms Msuya succeeds a Mauritanian national, Mr Ibrahim Thiaw.

The appointment was revealed via a statement released to media outlets by the UN Information Officer, Ms Stella Vuzo, on Tuesday, May 22.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Msuya served as Adviser to the World Bank Vice President, East Asia and Pacific Region in Washington, D.C.

She also served as the World Bank Special Representative and Head of the World Bank Group Office in the Republic of Korea.

Ms Msuya was also the Regional Coordinator at the World Bank Institute covering East Asia and Pacific Region, based in China, to mention but a few.

The Tanzanian holds a Master of Science degree in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Immunology from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.

