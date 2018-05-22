22 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Sets Sh1bil to Upgrade Road That Crude Oil Pipeline Passes From Uganda

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzania will upgrade road that crude oil pipeline passes from Uganda.
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The government has allocated Sh1 billion to upgrade Handeni - Singida road through Chemba to the tarmac level.

The road joins the three regions of Tanga, Dodoma and Singida in which the East African crude oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanzania passes through.

Deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications Mr Elias Kwandikwa said the preparations for compensations have started. He also asked the residents in that area to stop settlement development in areas marked.

Mr Kwandikwa was responding to a question from Mr Juma Nkamia (Chemba-CCM) who wanted to know when the construction of the tarmac road from Handeni through Kiberashi, Chemba and Kwamtoro to Singida would start.

