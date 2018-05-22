Former Argentina's striker Hernán Crespo said it will be good his country book their place in the second round matches by beating Iceland and Croatia and thus making their last group D game of the FIFA World Cup match against Nigeria a formality.

Nigeria will face the Argentines on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg after meeting Croatia and Iceland. Crespo who played against Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics Games warned that the game against Nigeria will be the hardest. "The match against Nigeria in Petersburg will be difficult, but we in Argentina hope that by this time we will qualify for the second round ahead of schedule.

"I would like to see Messi win the World Cup as part of the national team," Crespo told championat. com. Nigeria have faced Argentina four times in previous editions of the World Cup and were narrowly beaten on each occasion.