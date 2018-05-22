Nigeria: World Cup - Super Eagles Will Survive Tough Group - Utaka

Former Montpellier striker John Utaka believes Super Eagles will weather the storm to qualify from their dreaded Group D of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The former Super Eagles striker hinged his submission on the pedigree of players that make up the Nigerian national team, adding that Nigeria's hope of making progress from Group D is not hanging in the balance as widely believed by some pundits.

The former Rennes forward admitted that Argentina, Croatia and Iceland will not be a stroll in the park for the young Nigerian side, but he expressed confidence in the ability of coach Gernot Rohr to lead the team to success.

He however advised the players to see the World Cup as a lifetime opportunity and approach each game with all seriousness.

"It is a tough group and I can confidently say that all teams in the group are extremely good. But I am confident Nigeria can survive the Group D war and move on to the next round," Utaka told newsmen.

"The Nigerian manager is doing a good job and he has been able to come up with a relatively young and talented side too. I wish this team the best of luck."

Utaka was part of Nigeria's team to 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup where the Super Eagles failed to go beyond their group stage