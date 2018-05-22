20 May 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: World Cup - Super Eagles Will Survive Tough Group - Utaka

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
African teams (file photo).
By Jeremiah

Former Montpellier striker John Utaka believes Super Eagles will weather the storm to qualify from their dreaded Group D of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The former Super Eagles striker hinged his submission on the pedigree of players that make up the Nigerian national team, adding that Nigeria's hope of making progress from Group D is not hanging in the balance as widely believed by some pundits.

The former Rennes forward admitted that Argentina, Croatia and Iceland will not be a stroll in the park for the young Nigerian side, but he expressed confidence in the ability of coach Gernot Rohr to lead the team to success.

He however advised the players to see the World Cup as a lifetime opportunity and approach each game with all seriousness.

"It is a tough group and I can confidently say that all teams in the group are extremely good. But I am confident Nigeria can survive the Group D war and move on to the next round," Utaka told newsmen.

"The Nigerian manager is doing a good job and he has been able to come up with a relatively young and talented side too. I wish this team the best of luck."

Utaka was part of Nigeria's team to 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup where the Super Eagles failed to go beyond their group stage

Nigeria

How Nigerian, Cameroonian Soldiers Mistreated Us in Camps - Victims

Women who live in refugee camps after surviving Boko Haram attacks have narrated how Nigerian and Cameroonian security… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.