Yola — Health officials have confirmed the death of 12 people in cholera outbreak in Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas of Adamawa state.

Incidence Manager, Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Director of Public Health in the state's Ministry of Health, Dr. Bwalki Barem Dilli, disclosed this to newsmen in Yola, saying 12 died while 134 others were receiving treatment.

According to him, officials had reported suspected cholera outbreak last week after the General Hospital in Mubi recorded high profile cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Following the development, he said medical personnel from the Ministry in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO) had mobilised to the area.

Dilli added that the health ministry and its partners so far collected eleven stool samples from patients for laboratory investigation at the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Borno State while an emergency operation centre was opened to collect data on people suspected to be affected.

"People need to be washing their hands after answering the call of nature and stop defecating in an open space".

"Our toll free lines are there for people to call and report cases in their communities for rapid response from us which include 080312330359(MTN) and 07080601139(AIRTEL) respectively," Dilli said.