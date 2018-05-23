Rwanda: REG Optimistic for GMT Double

FOLLOWING their triumphant campaign in the just-concluded local edition of this year's Genocide Memorial Tournament, REG Basketball Club have turned their attention to the upcoming GMT regional edition, scheduled May 25-27.

On Sunday, former league champions REG showed no mercy, inflicting a humbling 84-45 defeat on APR to win the local Genocide Memorial Tournament.

Shooting guard Patrick Nshizirungu posted a game high 24 points to guide Cyrille Kalima's side to their second title of the season after the National Heroes Tournament in February.

Following their triumph, which came after a very frustrating league season in which they lost the title to archrivals Patriots, REG are targeting a first GMT double and, according to skipper Ali Kubwimana, he and his teammates are determined to accomplish the mission.

"We had a disappointing season, losing the league title in a very frustrating manner. However, each title is worth fighting for and now we have our focus on the regional GMT edition, with the aim to reclaim it," the Rwanda international told Times Sport on Tuesday.

He added, "The GMT regional edition will be a good opportunity to test ourselves ahead of this year's Africa Zone V Club Championships, since it attracts best basketball clubs across the region. Retaining the trophy would be incredible morale."

According to Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba), the three-day competition will be contested by teams from DR Congo, Burundi and hosts Rwanda. The list of participants and timeline for the multi-category tournament is expected to be released today.

REG won last year's regional GMT tournament after overcoming domestic rivals Espoir 81-69 in the final, just a week after the latter had overcome them 61-59 to win the local edition.