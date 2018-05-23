Rwanda: Featured - NIRDA Staff Pay Tribute to Genocide Victims

The staff members of the National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA) were last week joined by Huye District officials, the police and residents to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The activities took place on Thursday and Friday.

The activities started on the evening of Thursday, May 17th with a night vigil at the institution's offices where, around a big fire, mourners paid tribute to former workers who perished during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The event served specifically to honor employees who were killed and comfort survivors and the orphans left behind.

The night was preceded with a walk to remember from the NIRDA offices to Ruhande Genocide Memorial Site, where mainly former students and staff members of the University of Rwanda and affiliated institutions are laid to rest.

Here, members laid wreaths in honor of the Genocide victims, after which they walked back to the NIRDA memorial monument where the main event of the day was held.

Giving her speech, the Director General Kampeta Sayinzoga thanked all those that attended the commemoration and also thanked the government for setting a side a period for people to remember their loved ones killed in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She called upon all those that have information about the whereabouts of the bodies of people who died during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsis to come forth so that they can be accorded a decent burial.

"It's been 24 years since we lost our loved ones and many bodies have not been found. People should come out and help us to locate these bodies so we can give them a decent burial. This is the least that we can do for them, to give them the respect they so much deserve," Kampeta told the mourners.

She also called for concerted efforts to fight the genocide ideology.

"It's imperative for people to be taught about the laws concerning the genocide and those denying it will be prosecuted," Kampeta said.

CNLG legal advisor Dr Diogène Bideri, noted that every single person in one way or another was affected by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and that the effects still hurt the country's development to this day, mainly the ideology.

"It's everyone's responsibility to fight the ideology and to make sure that we unite to build a better nation and not to fight or discriminate against each other," he added.

Belthilde Mukangango's testimony

I still recall the horrors of the 1994 genocide and my survival depended on many factors one being the family I was staying with.

"I feel bad when people allege that the killings were triggered by the shooting down of Habyarimana's plane. It was all planed way back and we always knew that there would be killings targeting us but not to that magnitude" she narrated.

Mukangango who used to work as a cleaner at the research center told her story with a lot of pain saying that it took her time to reconcile with what happened and that God was the reason she survived.

"The Interahamwe were brutal and killed after torturing their victims. As we grew up, I didn't know anything about being a Tutsi or Hutu but we were reminded and segregated against at places of work way before the Genocide" she explained

Before long, people started to have small meetings and it was not until much later, that I realized the meetings were targeting Tutsi and were about the Genocide.

"Today all that is past and I forgave those that were behind those atrocities. What happened during the 1994 Genocide should never happen again. I thank the Government for the good leadership and the way it has stood beside us and helped us reconstruct our lives" she added.

After the ceremony, the staff members many of whom had spent the night over at the research center boarded to Kigali.