Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Gas Terminal in Beira

Maputo — Beira (Mozambique), 22 May (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday inaugurated an oceanic terminal for domestic gas (butane or LPG) in the central port of Beira.

The terminal has the capacity to fill 5,000 bottles of gas and 12 trucks a day. It will supply cooking gas to the central and northern provinces of Mozambique and to neighbouring countries.

The terminal is the initiative of the publicly-owned fuel company Petromoc, and cost 38 million US dollars. 31 million dollars was financed by the Export-Import Bank of India, while the remaining seven million came from Petromoc's own funds.

According to the chairperson of Petromoc, Fernando Uache, the terminal contains three reservoirs, each of which can hold 1,000 tonnes of gas. The operational costs of importing and distributing gas will now be greatly reduced, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi said the consumption of domestic gas rose to 34,000 tonnes in 2017. He stressed the importance of gas in replacing firewood and charcoal as a domestic fuel, and thus reducing the pressure on Mozambique's forests.

"In the context of the fight against deforestation, the government is encouraging the Mozambican private sector to expand the distribution chain for domestic gas, so as to facilitate massive use of this fuel", he stressed. "This terminal will reduce the cost of the logistics involved in placing gas in the cities and towns of central and northern Mozambique".

Nyusi added that one of the challenges facing the government is to install a refinery that will serve, not only Mozambique, but the southern African region, and will improve efficiency in importing, storing and consuming petroleum products.

This, he said, would requires the collaboration of the Mozambican business class, which he regarded as a "privileged partner" in sustainable development