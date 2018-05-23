22 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Assembly Adds to Powers of District Courts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Monday approved unanimously a government bill expanding the powers of district courts.

Up until now, only the provincial courts have been able to grant provisional release in criminal cases. The new bill seeks to decentralise this power down to district courts.

Introducing the bill, Justice Minister Isaque Chande said the purpose is to ensure a justice system that is "closer to citizens".

Allowing district courts to decide on requests for provisional release "will reduce the slowness in handling cases due to the distance between district and provincial capitals". The current system, Chande added, runs the risk of violating the limits on preventive detention, and contributes to overcrowding in the prisons.

A further innovation in the bill is that it reduces the "judicial holidays" from two months to one. Up until now this holiday period was in January and February each year. During this period, although trials which had started the previous year could continue, no new trials could begin.

Now the holidays will be cut to just one month, January, and the judicial year will formally open on the first clear day of February, rather than of March.

Chande said this change will help clear up backlogs in the courts, and improve their capacity to respond to requests from citizens.

The bill also makes it clear that, even during January, courts will be open to try suspects who are in preventive detention, to hear cases of habeas corpus and restraining orders, and other matters regarded as urgent.

Another key change is to downgrade the role of lay judges. The election of lay judges, while giving courts a democratic appearance, has not helped them to function well, since if they do not turn up to court, trials ground to a halt.

The lay judges were only allowed to intervene "in matters of fact, not of law", said Chande, and with the new bill trials will go ahead with or without the lay judges.

"The intention is to avoid situations in which the courts do not hold trials, because the lay judges are absent", said the Minister.

Mozambique

Nyusi Congratulates Maringue Farmers

Nhamapaza (Mozambique), 22 May (AIM) - The end of hostilities between government forces and the rebel movement Renamo… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.