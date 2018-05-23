Mozambique: Assembly Adds to Powers of District Courts

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Monday approved unanimously a government bill expanding the powers of district courts.

Up until now, only the provincial courts have been able to grant provisional release in criminal cases. The new bill seeks to decentralise this power down to district courts.

Introducing the bill, Justice Minister Isaque Chande said the purpose is to ensure a justice system that is "closer to citizens".

Allowing district courts to decide on requests for provisional release "will reduce the slowness in handling cases due to the distance between district and provincial capitals". The current system, Chande added, runs the risk of violating the limits on preventive detention, and contributes to overcrowding in the prisons.

A further innovation in the bill is that it reduces the "judicial holidays" from two months to one. Up until now this holiday period was in January and February each year. During this period, although trials which had started the previous year could continue, no new trials could begin.

Now the holidays will be cut to just one month, January, and the judicial year will formally open on the first clear day of February, rather than of March.

Chande said this change will help clear up backlogs in the courts, and improve their capacity to respond to requests from citizens.

The bill also makes it clear that, even during January, courts will be open to try suspects who are in preventive detention, to hear cases of habeas corpus and restraining orders, and other matters regarded as urgent.

Another key change is to downgrade the role of lay judges. The election of lay judges, while giving courts a democratic appearance, has not helped them to function well, since if they do not turn up to court, trials ground to a halt.

The lay judges were only allowed to intervene "in matters of fact, not of law", said Chande, and with the new bill trials will go ahead with or without the lay judges.

"The intention is to avoid situations in which the courts do not hold trials, because the lay judges are absent", said the Minister.