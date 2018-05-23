Mozambique: Nyusi Congratulates Maringue Farmers

Maputo — Nhamapaza (Mozambique), 22 May (AIM) - The end of hostilities between government forces and the rebel movement Renamo has established the conditions for developing productive activities in the district of Maringue, in the central province of Sofala, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Tuesday.

Addressing a rally in the locality of Nhamapaza, Nyusi congratulated the farmers of Maringue for their efforts in agriculture.

In the 2016/17 agricultural campaign, Maringue produced about 45,000 tonnes of crops - but in the campaign currently under way the district has almost tripled that figure, reaching 152,000 tonnes.

"I want to thank the population of Maringue from the bottom of my heart", said Nyusi. "They have not allowed themselves to be distracted".

"Congratulations, Maringue!", he declared. "You have shown that you are people who work and who solve their problems. Let us unite so that there are no more conflicts in the country".

Maringue housed the military headquarters of the Renamo rebels in the closing years of the war of destabilisation, and was again subject to instability during the low level insurgency waged by Renamo in 2016. This, plus the drought of early 2016, helps explain that year's poor harvest.

But since the late Renamo leader, Afonso Dhlakama, declared a truce in December 2016, Maringue, like most of the rest of the country, has been calm and has seen no further military action.

Nyusi recognised that the war had held up the rehabilitation of infrastructures such as roads and bridges, but with the advent of peace there were now conditions for Mozambicans to work and to attract investments.

Nyusi also inaugurated the expansion of the national electricity grid to Nhamapaza, in which the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, has invested about 65 million meticais (about 1.1 million US dollars).

So far 72 clients (households, institutions and shops) are connectedt o the grid in Namapaza, but by the end of the year EDM expects to connect a further 500 clients in the Namapaza area.

Claudio Dombe, head of the social electrification department in EDM, told AIM that the next stage in the rural electrification of Maringue district will be to bring power to the Canxixe administrative post, which will involve an investment of around 70 million meticais.