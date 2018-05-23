Rwanda: Div2 League - Intare Eye Win Over Heroes for Top Spot

Second division football league side Intare FC are keen on earning a win over Heroes to finish the group stage on top of Pool B, which would boost their chances of getting promoted to the topflight league.

Still unbeaten after 19 games, Intare host rivals Heroes this afternoon at Ferwafa turf.

Victory for Emmanuel Rubona's Intare will see them finish top of the group and book a date with Unity FC in quarterfinals of the playoffs games this weekend. The later finished fourth in Group A.

"We will only be looking for a win when we face Heroes FC on Wednesday (today). But we will need to be very careful,"

the former APR head coach told Times Sport in a telephone interview yesterday.

"The win will enable us to top our group and possibly face a relatively less scary opponent in the knockouts this weekend. We can't afford a slipup," he said.

Before today's last group game, former Peace Cup finalists lead Pool A with 44 points, one ahead of second-placed Intare FC. Vision Jeunesse

Nouvelle and United Stars complete top four with 35 points apiece.

In group A, Sorwathe FC lead the table with 51 points, former topflight league side Pepiniere FC are second with 50 points, Rwamagana are third with 11 points adrift, while Unity FC are in the fourth spot, also with 39 points.

Top four sides in each group qualified for the knockout phase, which starts May 26 with the last eight round. The eight teams are vying for two promotion slots to Azam Rwanda

Premier League in the 2018/2019 season.

Today

Intare Vs Heroes ; 3pm