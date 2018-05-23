Photo: Daily Monitor

The suspect at Kawempe police station.

Police in Kampala are holding a 29-year-old boda boda rider for allegedly raping his passenger.

Police say a 19-year-old German teenager had sought motorcycle services from the suspect, to ride from a bar in Kololo to her residence in Buziga when he instead took an opposite route.

His route would lead him to a bushy area in Kawanda, Kawempe where he allegedly abused his passenger by having canal knowledge with her and also robbing her of 1200 USD.

Amidst the scuffle however, the victim noted the motorcycle registration number as UDR 472B which police used to trace, identify and apprehend the suspect.

According to police, the suspect told them that he always had sexual fantasies and desire of having canal knowledge with female whites and saw this as a God sent opportunity.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Kawempe Police Station on May 21 on charges of kidnap, rape and robbery vide CRB 528/2018 while the victim underwent Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) treatment to avert any possibilities of HIV infection.

This is not the first time a boda boda cyclist is being arrested over rape.

In July 2017, High Court in Kampala convicted a 40-year-old Yasiin Mutesasira for raping a 50-year-old woman.