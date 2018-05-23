23 May 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Boda Boda Cyclist Arrested for Raping 19-Year-Old German Passenger

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
The suspect at Kawempe police station.
By Monitor Correspondent

Police in Kampala are holding a 29-year-old boda boda rider for allegedly raping his passenger.

Police say a 19-year-old German teenager had sought motorcycle services from the suspect, to ride from a bar in Kololo to her residence in Buziga when he instead took an opposite route.

His route would lead him to a bushy area in Kawanda, Kawempe where he allegedly abused his passenger by having canal knowledge with her and also robbing her of 1200 USD.

Amidst the scuffle however, the victim noted the motorcycle registration number as UDR 472B which police used to trace, identify and apprehend the suspect.

According to police, the suspect told them that he always had sexual fantasies and desire of having canal knowledge with female whites and saw this as a God sent opportunity.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Kawempe Police Station on May 21 on charges of kidnap, rape and robbery vide CRB 528/2018 while the victim underwent Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) treatment to avert any possibilities of HIV infection.

This is not the first time a boda boda cyclist is being arrested over rape.

In July 2017, High Court in Kampala convicted a 40-year-old Yasiin Mutesasira for raping a 50-year-old woman.

Uganda

Massacre Survivors Slam Bishop Over 'Laziness' Comment

Survivors of the Lukodi massacre in Bungatira Sub-county, Gulu District, where 69 lives were lost to suspected Lord… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.