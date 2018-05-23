Rwanda: EBM Version 2 Uptake on the Rise, Says RRA

Following the introduction of the EBM Version 2, which is supposed to replace the Electronic Billing Machines, city taxpayers are fast embracing the internet based software that is being offered to all VAT registered taxpayers.

The software, dubbed EBM Version 2, will replace the gadgets that have been used since 2013, which the authority says have become outdated as they are based on a previous technology.

Officials at Rwanda Revenue Authority say that since they began issuing the software about a month ago, there is steady uptake of the new technology.

The Head of EBM System Management at RRA, Emmy Mbera, told Business Times that the number of traders registering for EBM-v2 is increasing drastically with about 2500 traders so far registered.

"Large taxpayers who registered are now at 50 per cent, Medium taxpayers at 46 per cent and small tax payers at 10 per cent. By the end of December this year we are targeting at least 10,000 traders to be registered in EBM-v2," Mbera said.

Businesses only require a computer (which can be used for other purposes) and a printer to produce invoices.

Unlike the old device, the new software will also serve to capture stock enabling balance of stock of sales.

This function, he said will make it easier for taxpayers to declare their taxes as they will have access to their data.

It will also make it impossible for taxpayers to deceive RRA when declaring taxes as has often been the case under previous systems.

Current users of the machines will be given a grace period that is unlikely to exceed June 2019.

Among the aspects in which its likely to benefit RRA is that it will reduce the cost of revenue collection in regards to maintenance and activation of the device.

The EBM-v2 is intended to assist taxpayers in managing their stocks as well as reducing time spent doing business.

Germain Uwiringiyedata, the director of G.BI.B.S Ltd (Geospatial Information and Business Solution), which is involved in land survey and mapping, told Business Times that with the new system, you do not need to move from your place of work, as long as you have internet connection.

Uwiringiyedata added that the new upgraded system will reduce the cost of doing business and create a more favourable business environment.

"The initiative is one of the new measures to assist taxpayers in sales management and ensure improved trade facilitation to taxpayers and I believe this will save our (taxpayers) time and resources," Uwiringiyedata said.

Marcel Nyirimbibi, the director of Hosee Distributor Company, said the the new EBM system has an advantage over the machine version in that one can access details on their sales and purchases which was not the case previously.