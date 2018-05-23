Rwanda, Ghana Air Service Pact 'To Spur Trade Relations'

Ministers from Rwanda and Ghana described the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) signed between the two countries in Kigali on Monday as a catalyst to future bilateral co-operation in trade and development between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Minister of State in charge of Transport, Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, and Ghana's Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at the Ministry of Infrastructure offices in Kigali.

During the event, Uwihanganye reiterated Rwanda's continued and firm commitment to strengthening bilateral co-operation with Ghana which he indicated was witnessed "through the existence of this BASA as a catalyst to the future co-operation in trade and development by allowing our designated airlines to have a predictable framework through which to operate while at the same time offering a competitive platform to the air travelling public of our two countries".

Uwihanganye called the signing ceremony "a major milestone" that will positively contribute to the two countries' excellent relations to further promote bilateral cooperation while at the same time providing more reliable and predictable air services between and beyond the two countries.

Bilateral air service agreements permit designated airlines of contracting countries to operate commercial flights that cover the transport of passengers and cargo between those two countries. Also they normally regulate frequency and capacity of air services between countries, pricing and other commercial aspects.

Already, the national carrier, RwandAir, flies to Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Normally, such agreements contain provisions on; traffic rights - the routes airlines can fly, including cities that can be served within, between and beyond the bilateral partners; capacity - the number of flights that can be operated or passengers that can be carried between the bilateral partners; and other clauses addressing competition policy, safety and security.

In the Rwanda-Ghana BASA, article 2 - grant of rights - indicates that designated airlines of each contracting party shall enjoy rights that include: the right to fly across the territory of the other without landing; the right to make stops in the territory of the other for non-traffic purposes; and the right to make stops in the territory of the other to take on and or discharging international traffic in passenger, baggage, and cargo, separately or in combination.

It was agreed that, among others, designated airlines shall have the right to use all airways, airports and other facilities provided by the countries on a non-discriminatory basis.

Dapaah said: "An effective and efficient air transport system between Rwanda and Ghana will serve as a catalyst for trade, commerce, tourism and investments."

The visiting Ghanaian minister stressed that her government is grateful to the national carrier, RwandAir, for efficiently providing four weekly flights on the Accra-Kigali route.

"I am optimistic that the enhanced connectivity between our two sister states will lead to greater socio-economic cooperation and partnerships for our mutual benefit," she said.

Soon after the signing, Dapaah told reporters that the journey time from Accra to Kigali has been shortened from more than 45 hours, to five presently, describing it as a win-win scenario.

Dapaah said that although the African air transport industry currently supports nearly seven million jobs and US$80 billion in GDP, it faces numerous challenges - including poor intra-Africa connectivity, inadequate infrastructure and weak human capacity - that hinder the potential growth of the industry.

Her government, she said, has a vision to make Ghana the aviation hub within West Africa and a destination choice for air travelers and has embarked on strategic aviation programmes, including construction of a passenger terminal - to be inaugurated in September - in Accra's Kotoka International Airport with an annual capacity of five million passengers.

Rwanda has signed more than 60 BASAs with several countries as part of government's efforts to increase air connectivity and deepen trade in Africa and beyond.