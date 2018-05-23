22 May 2018

Rwanda: APR Humiliate Amagaju to Go Top

By Peter Kamasa

Former league champions, APR FC beat Amagaju FC 6-0 to retain the top spot in the National Football League in a match played yesterday at Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo.

Strikers Muhadjir Hakizimana, Onesme Twagizimana, Issa Bigirimana and Emmanuel Nzubahimana (own goal) scored a goal each while Maxime Sekamana grabbed a brace.

Hakizimana opening the scoring in the 41st minute with a long range shot after a wonderful assist from Djihad Bizimana.

Five minutes later, Andrew Buteera helped Sekamana to get APR's second goal and added another in the 81st minute.

Issa Bigirimana scored third goal in the 73rd minute with another Buteera assist.

Onesme Twizerimana added the fifth in the 88th minute and Emmanuel Nzubahimana scored an own goal in the extra time.

Andrew Buteera was named man of the match.

APR are lead the table with 47 points followed by AS Kigali (45), SC Kiyovu (38) while defending champions Rayon Sports are fourth with 37 points.

Monday

APR FC 6-0 Amagaju

