22 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Iheanacho, Ndidi, 5 Others Join Super Eagles' Camp

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Super Eagles (file photo)

The Super Eagles' pre-World Cup training camp in Uyo swelled on Tuesday with the arrival of Leicester City's duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as five others.

Kenneth Omeruo, Tyronne Ebuehi, France-based Chidozie Awaziem, Bulgaria-based Stephen Eze and goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye were amongst the latest arrivals

Team vice-captain Ogenyi Onazi, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Junior Lokosa who were amongst the camp's early birds took part in physical training on Tuesday.

The latest arrivals brings to 13 the total number of players currently at the Ibom Meridian Hotel camp.

The other players, with the exception of China-based duo of team captain Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo, are expected to arrive before full training commences on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles are due to face Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday in Port Harcourt as part of their build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

NAN also reports that coach Gernot Rohr and the players were spotted at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

It was the venue of the friendly match between the Super Eagles Team B and Spainish clubside Atletico Madrid.

The UEFA Europa League champions had defeated the Nigerian side 3-2 at the end of a pulsating encounter to lift the maiden edition of the GOtv MAX Cup.(NAN)

More on This

Crespo Wants Argentina to Beat Iceland, Croatia Before Facing Nigeria

Former Argentina's striker Hernán Crespo said it will be good his country book their place in the second round… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.