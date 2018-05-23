23 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pinnick Hails Moses, Advises Him to Focus On World Cup

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has congratulated Super Eagles' ace Victor Moses for winning the English FA Cup with Chelsea FC at the weekend. He urged the multi talented player to build on that and help the Super Eagles at the World Cup.

Moses joined the list of Nigerian players that have won the FA Cup. They include John Fashanu, Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, John Utaka and Mikel John Obi. Obi, who is captain Moses and others at the FIFA World Cup, won also with Chelsea.

"I am happy for Victor Moses because this triumph sets him in a great mood and gives immense confidence for the FIFA World Cup in Russia. We have a number of friendly matches before the FIFA World Cup but the big focus is on the finals starting next month.

"Victory in the FA Cup is good for Moses as he will come into camp buoyed in spirit, and that good feeling is bound to infect and affect the other players positively," Pinnick said.

