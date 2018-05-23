23 May 2018

Bhekisisa (Johannesburg)

Africa: Cancer Crisis - Where Are South Africa's Radiation Oncologists? Find Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

Everyone knows about KZN's cancer crisis but no one is talking about the other provinces that operate on just one radiation oncologist -- or less.

There is not a single radiation oncologist left in Limpopo or Mpumalanga, according to an annual survey conducted by the South African Society of Clinical and Radiation Oncology.

In fact, half the country's provinces may be relying on just nine radiation oncologists in Gauteng as cancer services in five provinces buckle.

Gauteng has long been a beacon of hope for cancer patients, catering for the sickest of the sick from across almost half the country - but what happens when Gauteng oncology services begin to fail?

Read more here and find out.

Have something to say? Tweet or Facebook us on @Bhekisisa_MG

South Africa

'It's Lucrative, It's Easy and It's Low Risk' - Anneliese Burgess On the Surge in Cash-in-Transit Heists

The lure of easy access to large amounts of cash is what is driving the surge in cash-in-transit heists, says the author… Read more »

Read the original article on Bhekisisa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Bhekisisa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.