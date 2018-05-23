Rwanda: Mustafa Inspires Kiyovu to 4-1 Thrashing of as Kigali

Francis Mustafa scored a hat-trick and as SC Kiyovu romped to 4-1 Azam Rwanda Premier League victory over AS Kigali on Tuesday at Mumena stadium.

The Burundian-born forward put his side ahead with a well-timed header in the 32nd minute before completing a first-half brace shortly before the break.

Arguably the goal of the match, the second goal resulted from a good combination and classy passes between Musfata, Fabrice Kakule, Djuma Nizeyimana and Jean Claude Nizeyimana.

Three minute after recess, AS Kigali midfielder Eric 'Zidane' Nsabimana lost the ball to Mustafa who immediately set up Fabrice Mugheni Kakule who, in turn, further extended the hosts' lead.

Six minutes later, SC Kiyovu full-back Ibrahim Ngarambe brought down striker Michel Ndahinduka in the box, with Jean Claude Ndarusanze scoring from the spot to give his side slight hope for a comeback.

AS Kigali tried to build on that goal and had a spell of possession but failed to convert their chances, only to be punished further in the 65th minute when Kiyovu broke with Mustafa going on to complete his first league hat-trick of the season since joining the club in August 2016.

Mustafa becomes the third player to score a hat-trick in the current season, after Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein of Rayon Sports and Police FC's Isaie Songa.

Meanwhile, Nsabimana was rushed to hospital after Mugheni Kakule hit him an elbow on the head in the 75th minute of the game.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side played the remaining 15 minutes a man down as Eric Nshimiyimana had completed his substitutions well before the incident.

Former APR midfielder Titi Tumaine came on for Janvier Mutijima, Rodriguez Murengezi replaced Kevin Ishimwe, while Ndahinduka came off the bench to replace Fuadi Ndayisenga.

SC Kiyovu now have 41 points and remain in third position, six points adrift of leaders APR and four points behind second-placed AS Kigali. Defending champions Rayon have 37 points with three games in hand.

In the meantime, Ivan Minneart's Rayon will be hosting Etincelles this afternoon at Kigali Stadium - starting 3:30p.m -, in their second-leg clash of the Peace Cup's round of last 16.

The two topflight sides played out a 1-all draw three weeks ago in the first-leg in Rubavu District.

Tuesday

Kiyovu 4-1 AS Kigali