23 May 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi County Seeks Orders to Deport Foreign Beggars

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Nairobi County is now seeking court orders to repatriate foreign beggars arrested within Central Business District during the ongoing crackdown.

According to Nairobi CEC Gender, Education and Youth Janet Ouko, majority of beggars are brought to the country illegally from neighbouring countries like Tanzania and Uganda.

"We are seeking court orders so that the process is smooth and in accordance with the laws so that Nairobi is not accused of being inhuman," she said.

The beggars are trafficked into Kenya with lure of getting well-paying jobs, but they end up being sent into streets to beg.

In the evening, according to the beggars, some individuals come and collect them and take them back home where they are expected to remit the day's collection.

Already seven people using beggars to extort city residents were on Tuesday arrested in Huruma Estate and are due in court for conducting illegal activities.

During the crackdown, a number of disabled people were found locked up in a shanty, confirming suspicions that cartels were using them to collect money.

Huruma, Kariobangi and Eastleigh have been listed as areas where the illegal business has taken root.

Ouko warned those facilitating trafficking of the disabled to the country that stern action will be taken against them.

"Nairobi is a commercial hub for the East and Central Africa, we want it to maintain that status and not a begging hub," she said.

While launching the crackdown on beggars last week, Ouko declared CBD a beggar's free zone. This was followed by an operation that saw 78 beggars arrested at OTC, along Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and Tom Mboya streets.

