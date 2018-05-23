23 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Countdown (22) FIFA WC - Eagles Will Not Share Money in Russia, Says NFF Boss

The Nigeria Football Federation.
By Tony Ubani

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has ruled out any form of money distractions for the Super Eagles at the Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.

Speaking at the SUN Newspaper organized seminar titled "That the Super Eagles may excel in Russia 2018 and beyond", the NFF President said he was confident that the Super Eagles will do well because there would be no distractions when the tournament begins.

According to Pinnick, the NFF has done its home work with the players and agreed on all they stand to benefit from FIFA largesse of FIFA's $8m. "The players will get $2.9m and we'll go ahead to share 50-50 the other proceed depending on how far they go".

The football supremo caused an uproar in the parked Presidential Hotel Hall when he recounted how the Super Eagles in Brazil stayed awake to share money because of lack of trust. And they lost the match to France.

"This ugly situation will not re-occur in Brazil because we have settled everything concerning money with the players. There is nothing we hide from them concerning entitlements due to them. They owe us to do well. Frankly, I believe that they'll be focused and determined to go all the way to win the World Cup", Amaju said.

The NFF boss also said that the football house has worked assiduously to ensure that Nigeria would no longer become the object of laughter in the World where many believe that money would tear them apart before a major outing.

