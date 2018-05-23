Nigeria: No Amnesty Programme, No Peace in Niger Delta - Ex-Agitators

A group of ex-agitators drawn from states in the South-South geopolitical zone, yesterday, warned President Muhammadu Buhari's political appointees and other top government officials to desist from making provocative pronouncements that could truncate the prevailing fragile peace in the restive Niger Delta.

This followed a statement credited to Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to the Minister on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Charles Achodo, to the effect that the Presidential Amnesty Programme was unsustainable.

The group urged Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, to call his aide to order.

In a statement, yesterday in Abuja after an emergency meeting under the aegis of Niger Delta Progressive Front, NDPF, the group described Achodo's remarks as vexatious, provocative, irrational and capable of heating up the relative stable environment in the Niger Delta.