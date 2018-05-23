Kenyatta Dances to 'Future Doctors' Creative Bones Song

A song on bones in the human body by students of Kenya High School left a visibly impressed President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing along to the creative composition.

President Kenyatta even asked the students, who introduced themselves as future doctors, to teach him the song while also promising to grant them their request of having dinner with them.

The girls, all clad in white dust coats, named the main human body bones while showing each of them using a chart of a human skeleton to an attentive President Kenyatta inside what appears to be a science laboratory.

As the girls mentioned the bones by name, the president kept nodding his head and swaying along gently

President Kenyatta was in Kenya High School to lay a foundation stone to the modern kitchen and dining hall complex.

The Head of State announced that Sh140 million will be disbursed through the ministry to complete the modern kitchen and dining hall complex project at the institution, in addition to Sh50 million that had already been disbursed.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Sh208million with the school's board of management having already raised Sh70million.