Namibia: Cyclists Gear Up for City Dash

Windhoek — Local accounting firm Ernst & Young has teamed up with the City of Windhoek to host the much anticipated Nedbank Citi Dash in the heart of Windhoek, on the 23rd of next month.

This mass participation timed event is a first for Namibia and is supported by co-sponsors Erdinger Alcohol Free, Aqua Splash and the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC).

The Nedbank Citi Dash coincides with the international Olympic Day, which is celebrated by millions of people in more than 160 countries globally, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games.

The multi-sports games are celebrated with the ultimate mission to promote fitness, well-being, culture and education while at the same time reinforce the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect amongst others.

The City of Windhoek has committed its full support to this event with approval from the mayor of Windhoek, Muesee Kazapua, making available all essential services to the event including the City Police, traffic department, fire department and the parks & recreation office's services.

5 & 10 km fun run and walk

Aimed at getting maximum numbers on the road, this event promises to be the biggest of its kind in Namibia's colourful running history.

Run this city

To promote maximum participation event organisers have made available group entries for individuals, businesses and corporate companies to sponsor scholars and development programs earmarking corporate social responsibility

There are various sponsor options available all of which include a meal ticket. An option is a branded Nedbank Citi Dash T-shirt or sponsors may supply their own T-shirts.

Following the same route as the Citi Dash later that day, runners will run on the historic Independence Avenue will full traffic closure. With options of the 5km and 10km, running or walking, this is the perfect event for a family outing.

A total of ten N$1,000 spot prizes are also up for grabs in the Fun Run event.

10km Citi Dash

This prestige event will be open to athletes who can complete 10km in under 50 min, where the cut off time will be strictly enforced.

Designed to showcase Namibia's running talent, the route will take athletes up and down Independence Avenue over 10,000 thrilling metres. To the victor go the spoils, as only the top male and female in the respective categories will receive prize money.

Entries are open and tickets are available from Events Today, Pay Today app, all airtime city vending machines, the Eye Store in Maerua Mall and Cycletec.