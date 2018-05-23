Namibia: Clean-Up Campaign Kicks-Off in Omaheke

Windhoek — A cleaning campaign kicked-off in the Omaheke Region on Monday, Omaheke Regional Council Public Relations Officer (PRO) Tauno Iileka told New Era on Monday.

Iileka said the clean-up activities started in Gobabis on Monday and will continue until the public holiday on Friday, which is Africa Day.

According to him the clean-up activities in various settlements in the region will start on various days during

the week (dates to be confirmed) and also continue until Friday. He said the total number of areas identified by various constituencies to be cleaned is 22. Iileka says areas identified for cleaning are Gobabis town area, Epako (including informal settlements), Kaukoros and Gunichas.

In the Kalahari Constituency there is Nossobville, Buitepos (Trans-Kalahari Border Post), Tsjaka/Ben-Hur, Drimiopsis. In the Aminuis Constituency is Aminuis settlement, Onderombapa and Leonardville.

In the Okorukambe Constituency, Witvlei, Omitara, and Farm Du Plessis will be cleaned. In the Epukiro Constituency there is Epukiro Post 3 settlement and Otjimanangombe. In the Otjombinde Constituency Tallismanus, Eiseb 10, Okatumba Gate, Border between Otjombinde and Kalahari were identified. In the Otjinene Constituency there is Otjinene Municipal Area and Otjiuaneho.

He said various institutions such as Omaheke Regional Council, Gobabis Municipality, Namibia Defence Force, Ministries of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Labour, Home Affairs and Immigration, Office of the Governor availed staff members to join the cleaning.